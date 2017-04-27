River overflows into 90 homes as floods hit KL again

A resident wades through a flooded street in Kampung Segambut Dalam yesterday afternoon. — Picture by Azneal Ishak. KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Flash floods continued to hit various locations in the city yesterday, causing traffic jams in some areas and damaging properties.

The worst affected area was Jalan Segambut Dalam, where water from Sungai Keroh overflowed into some 90 houses.

Heavy rain, which began at 2.30pm and lasted for an hour, caused the river to overflow.

A team from City Hall was sent to assess the situation.

City Hall Segambut branch operations officer Muhammad Aizat Ramli said: “The knee-high flood is likely caused by the river which overflowed due to the heavy rain.

“People living here know the conditions during heavy rain, so they took the necessary precautions.

“It isn’t something out of the ordinary for them, but we are also trying to remedy the problem as soon as possible.”

Other areas affected by flash floods were Jalan Khidmat Usaha off Jalan Duta, and Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI).

A spokesman from the Civil Defence Department said the water level also rose in Jalan Khidmat Usaha at 2.40pm.

"We found the flooding was caused by the nearby drains which were filled with soil originating from the Met 1 Residences construction site," he said.

The spokesman said two lanes along Jalan Khidmat Usaha were submerged, causing two cars to be stuck.

Water from Sungai Penchala also seeped through the doors of at least one home in a nearby housing area.

The TTDI Fire and Rescue Department dispatched a team of six officers to help clean the house at about 4pm.