Rising costs may force hardcore poor from school

A parent does some last-minute shopping before school reopens today. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng GEORGE TOWN, Jan 3 — Not all are fortunate to begin school today.

Some 30 families on the island, which come under the hardcore poor category, are forced to keep their children at home as they cannot afford to send them to school.

“The school term begins today but these families simply can’t afford it,” social worker P. Murugiah said.

“These children have single mothers with a monthly household income of between RM600 and RM900,” he said.

“Their financial situation does not allow them to send the children to school.”

Murugiah said several concerned citizens were looking for solutions to help the families and ensure their children get a proper education.

The families live on the island and in Prai, Sungai Bakap, Nibong Tebal, Mak Mandin, Butterworth, Tasek Gelugor and Kepala Batas on the mainland.

Their plight came to light after the Penang Hindu Association carried out a welfare aid programme to provide schoolbags, uniforms, shoes, socks and stationery to the hardcore poor recently.

Murugiah said it would cost each child between RM60 and RM90 a month just for bus fare, and this would further burden the families if they had more than one schoolgoing child.

“It would be simply impossible for these lower income families to send their children to school,” he said.

“The authorities including the Welfare Department and elected representatives must step in and assist these families.”

Murugiah pointed to a report stating that a Bank Negara Malaysia and Statistics Department study showed the lower income groups allocated most of their expenditure for food, and less for transport, healthcare and education.

“It is an evident that parents from the lower income groups prefer to spend less on education, and the result is that eventually they stop their children going to school,” he said.

M. Parvathi, 33, a single mother from Farlim, said she might be forced to stop sending her four children to school because of financial difficulties.

Her two older children had dropped out of school and started working to supplement the family income,

“My eldest son is working as a security guard and the other, who is 17, is working as a stove repairer in restaurants,” she said.

“Together, they earn about RM2,000 a month, of which RM700 goes to rental for the house and the remainder for food and other essentials.”