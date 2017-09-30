Riot has statements recorded by MACC, says 10-hour questioning ‘normal’

IPOH, Sept 30 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has confirmed taking statements from Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot today to facilitate investigation into the misappropriation of the RM40 million fund channeled to the Skills Development Fund Corporation

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad said MACC would study the statements taken from the minister and his political secretary to assist in the investigation of the case.

“As of today, we only take statements from the minister concerned and he is not being detained. If needed we will call him back to facilitate investigations,” he told reporters after attending the opening ceremony of the anti corruption mural in conjunction with the MACC Anti Corruption Roadshow (KEJAR) 2017.

The event was officiated by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir at the Perak MACC Office here today.

Dzulkifli did not rule out the possibility MACC would take statements from other individuals,

He said the investigation papers would be opened after a study is made based on the information received from the public and MACC intelligence.

“We will ensure information received has basis before opening the investigation papers and made any arrests,” he said.

Meanwhile in Putrajaya, Riot, 66, who was attired in a white shirt with a red neck tie, was seen leaving the MACC Headquarters building here at 8pm after giving his statements which lasted for about 10 hours. He had arrived at the premises at 10.03am.

When met by reporters at the lobby after giving his statements, Riot who looked tired, said “I came to assist in the MACC investigations...No documents were handed over. I came empty handed”.

Asked on why it took a long time to give his statements, Riot said “it was normal’ before leaving the MACC grounds in a vehicle that was waiting at the compounds of the building.

Yesterday his political secretary, Datuk Peter Runin, was remanded for six days to facilitate investigations on the same case.

On Sept 13, the MACC also arrested four individuals in connection with the case and all four were remanded for six days from Sept 14 and later released on MACC bail. — Bernama