Riot confident aide’s arrest won’t derail GE chances

Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem (pic) says he is not involved with the arrest of his political secretary Datuk Peter Runin by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission on September 27. — Bernama picKUCHING, Dec 16 ― Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem said there was no reason why his political secretary's arrest for alleged misappropriation should prevent the former from defending his Serian seat in the 14th general election (GE14).

The human resource minister said he was not involved with the arrest of his political secretary Datuk Peter Runin by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission on September 27.

The aide was arrested in relation to the misappropriation of RM40 million meant for skills training programmes under the Human Resources Ministry.

“Whatever had happened, I have nothing to do with it,” he told reporters after attending a pre-Christmas celebration organised by Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) here.

He said there was also no indication from Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian or Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak that he will not be picked to stand in the general election.

“My hope is that I will win with even bigger majority,” the SUPP deputy president said.

In Election 2013, he won with a majority of 13,151 votes over DAP's Edward Andrew Luak.

Riot had spent about 10 hours at the MACC headquarters for his statement to be recorded, while Runin has also been released on RM30,000 bail.

Runin was among five people arrested in the case.