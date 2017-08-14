Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Ribena concentrates withdrawn from Malaysia due to possible ‘air’ exposures

Monday August 14, 2017
07:25 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Death toll in Burkina Faso terror attack rises to 18 (VIDEO)Death toll in Burkina Faso terror attack rises to 18 (VIDEO)

Ribena cordials withdrawn over possible ‘air exposure’Ribena cordials withdrawn over possible ‘air exposure’

The Edit: Watch what these adults have to say about Ed SheeranThe Edit: Watch what these adults have to say about Ed Sheeran

The Edit: This artist creates portraits out of burnt tobaccoThe Edit: This artist creates portraits out of burnt tobacco

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Suntory Beverage and Food has withdrawn its Ribena cordials over concerns these may expire prematurely due to possible exposure to air during manufacturing. — Reuters picSuntory Beverage and Food has withdrawn its Ribena cordials over concerns these may expire prematurely due to possible exposure to air during manufacturing. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Suntory Beverage and Food has withdrawn its Ribena cordials over concerns these may expire prematurely due to possible exposure to air during manufacturing.

The Japanese firm also urged consumers not to consume any Ribena products that differ from usual in smell, colour, and taste.

“As an internal precautionary measure, we have made a voluntary decision to withdraw specific batches of Ribena Concentrate products of all pack sizes stated in the table below from warehouse, distributors and retailers effective August 12, 2017 in order not to compromise the product quality,” the firm said in a statement.

Affected Ribena variants include blackcurrant regular, blackcurrant and glucose, blackcurrant and blueberry, blackcurrant and strawberry, and blackcurrant and apple.

All pack sizes will be withdrawn.

Manufacturing of the Ribena concentrates is also suspended pending the outcome of Suntory’s investigation. 

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline