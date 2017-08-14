Ribena concentrates withdrawn from Malaysia due to possible ‘air’ exposures

Suntory Beverage and Food has withdrawn its Ribena cordials over concerns these may expire prematurely due to possible exposure to air during manufacturing. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Suntory Beverage and Food has withdrawn its Ribena cordials over concerns these may expire prematurely due to possible exposure to air during manufacturing.

The Japanese firm also urged consumers not to consume any Ribena products that differ from usual in smell, colour, and taste.

“As an internal precautionary measure, we have made a voluntary decision to withdraw specific batches of Ribena Concentrate products of all pack sizes stated in the table below from warehouse, distributors and retailers effective August 12, 2017 in order not to compromise the product quality,” the firm said in a statement.

Affected Ribena variants include blackcurrant regular, blackcurrant and glucose, blackcurrant and blueberry, blackcurrant and strawberry, and blackcurrant and apple.

All pack sizes will be withdrawn.

Manufacturing of the Ribena concentrates is also suspended pending the outcome of Suntory’s investigation.