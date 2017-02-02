Reward people who provide tip-offs on human trafficking, Perlis Raja Muda says

Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail (left) presents a plaque to Regiment 504 platoon leader of the armed forces at Pulau Mandi Darah near Kudat, Sabah in this July 4, 2014 file picture. Tuanku Syed Faizuddin today suggested rewarding members of the public who provide information on human trafficking. — Bernama picKANGAR, Feb 2 — The Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail has suggested that the Immigration Department reward members of the public who provide information leading to the arrests of the masterminds of human trafficking syndicates.

He said this was necessary to show appreciation for their assistance and to motivate them to together safeguard the country’s borders against any infiltration.

“The Immigration authorities should also have a mechanism to ensure confidentiality and the safety of informers to encourage more people to come forward to provide information on smuggling,” he added.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin spoke at a dinner in conjunction with a programme involving the Perlis palace and the Immigration Department at Kompleks Terinai, yesterday. Also present was Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin advised Malaysians staying along the border not to get involved with smuggling syndicates.

Instead, he said, it was their responsibility to be the eyes and ears for the security authorities and to report any unlawful activities in their areas.

“Malaysia’s economic growth and peace are attracting more foreigners to come to the country to look for jobs,” he added. — Bernama