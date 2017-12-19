Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

Malaysia

Revisions could be made to country’s map, minister says

Tuesday December 19, 2017
06:04 PM GMT+8

Wan Junaidi noted that it had been 38 years since Malaysia last updated its map. — Reuters picWan Junaidi noted that it had been 38 years since Malaysia last updated its map. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The country's map may have to be revised following new findings over the country’s territorial waters.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said some of the matters might have to be brought up to the United Nations (UN) for its green light for inclusion into the map.

“We will defend whatever is ours at the world body if there's a need to do so,” he told reporters after attending the ministry's monthly assembly at the Survey and Mapping Department here today.

He cited as an example relevant documents and maps that were expected to be tabled to the UN next year pertaining to the continental shelf in Sabah and Sarawak waters.

Earlier in his speech, Wan Junaidi noted that it had been 38 years since Malaysia last updated its map.

It was, he said, an important episode in Malaysia’s history as the country then had claimed 556,285 sq km of territorial waters. — Bernama

