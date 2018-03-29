Revised sentence for maid-abusing housewife fair, says migrant affairs lawyer

Rozita Mohamad Ali (centre) is escorted by police at the Shah Alam High Court on March 29, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa PETALING JAYA, March 29 — The Bar Council’s Migrants, Refugees and Immigration Affairs Committee chairman, Datuk Seri M. Ramachelvam, today said the eight-year revised sentence for Rozita Mohamad Ali, who abused her maid Suyanti Sutrino, is a fair judgment.

Ramachelvam said the High Court’s decision to reverse an earlier Sessions Court judgment was right as it was not sufficient due to the nature of the crime.

“The Sessions Court sentence was inadequate as the nature of weapon used and the injury sustained by the victim were serious,” he said.

On March 15, the Sessions Court released Rozita on a good behaviour bond for five years with surety of RM20,000 after she pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt to her Indonesian maid, Suyanti.

Rozita had used a kitchen knife, a steel mop and an umbrella to attack Suyanti at a house in Mutiara Damansara on June 21, 2016.

She pleaded guilty under Section 326 of the Penal Code to causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in jail.

Ramachelvam said when a lighter sentence was meted out by the Sessions Court, the public perceived that Rozita received preferential treatment because of her supposed social status.

“People also thought such a sentence was meted out because the victim (Suyanti) was only a migrant worker.

“However, the High Court sentence reinforced the principle that Malaysia does not tolerate abuse to any individuals in the country, regardless if they are a migrant or not.

“We should treat all cases equally. It should not matter if the victim is a Malaysian or a migrant,” he added.