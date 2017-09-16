Review welfare homes, tahfiz development plans in the Federal Territories

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Sept 16 ― The development plans of old folks welfare homes, orphanages and tahfiz centres (Quran memorising centres) in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan will be reviewed.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said the directive was issued to enable the local authorities to look at the aspect of security of all the buildings involved whether new development applications or existing buildings.

“I have directed the Kuala Lumpur Mayor (Tan Sri Mhd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz) with my officers to review not only tahfiz centres but old folks’ homes and orphanages whereby development applications have to be reviewed,” he told reporters at the PutraJaya Open Handball Championship here today.

He said this when asked about the fire at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah Tahfiz Centre which killed 21 students and two teachers on Thursday at 5.15 am.

On the fire, he said DBKL had given an original sketch of the premises which was permitted for development to the police and the Fire and Rescue Department.

While visiting the tahfiz centre on Thursday, Tengku Adnan said the premises did not meet safety specification and had yet to obtain the approval of the Fire and Rescue Department and DBKL to conduct tahfiz activities.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on the criticisms on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s visit to the United States, he said Pakatan Harapan was akin to a cat on a hot tin roof. ― Bernama