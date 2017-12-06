Review police probe against Senai rep, Johor DAP urges IGP

Liew Chin Tong reminded Malaysians that elected representatives have judicial immunity for speeches made in Parliament or the state legislative assembly, based on the Westminster model of parliamentary democracy adopted here. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Johor DAP wants Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun to review a criminal investigation against its lawmaker Wong Shu Qi over her statements against the mentri besar in the state legislative assembly recently.

“It is a bullying tactic that infringes upon the principles of parliamentary sovereignty,” he said in a statement today.

He said the police would be seen by the public as being an accessory to an attempt to “silence” Wong and would set a dangerous precedent that infringes on the rights and privileges of an elected representative as the voice of voters if it investigated the Senai assemblyman under Section 203A of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for her November 27 remark in the House.

Liew pointed out that Wong was merely questioning Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Khaled Nordin over allegations concerning improprieties in the sale of Bumiputera land that had implicated a former member of his state government.

He reiterated the call by other Pakatan Harapan Johor assemblymen two days ago to set up an independent state Commission of Inquiry to instead investigate the land sale allegations.