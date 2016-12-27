Review before expansion of full paying patient scheme, says PSM

Sungai Siput MP Dr Jeyakumar Devaraj feared that the implementation of the full paying patient scheme would be a burden on ordinary patients. — Picture by Saw Siow FengPUTRAJAYA, Dec 27 — The Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM) has submitted a memorandum to the Ministry of Health, urging the government to carry out a detailed review of the Full Paying Patient Scheme (FPPS) before expanding it to other hospitals next year.

PSM member, who is also Sungai Siput Member of Parliament, Dr Jeyakumar Devaraj, said it was feared that the implementation of the scheme in eight other public hospitals in the country would invite various problems especially to ordinary patients.

“The FPPS can affect the quality of care received by ordinary patients who cannot afford to pay more and it also does not allow specialist doctors to get enough rest,” Dr Jeyakumar told reporters here.

He said was also feared that the implementation of FPPS would make government medical specialists refuse to serve in rural areas as they could not make extra money in these areas.

Dr Jeyakumar said this in response to Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya’s remarks that the FPPS implemented in Selayang and Putrajaya Hospitals would be expanded to other public hospitals in Kota Bharu, Kuala Terengganu, Kuantan, Temerloh, Ipoh, Kuala Lumpur, Klang and Seremban.

The scheme was introduced by the ministry to provide extra income for medical specialists in government hospitals, thus encouraging them to remain in the government service. — Bernama