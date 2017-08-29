Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Retiring IGP pays courtesy call to Najib

Tuesday August 29, 2017
01:43 PM GMT+8

IGP Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar retires on September 5 after 40 years of service with the Royal Malaysia Police. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayIGP Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar retires on September 5 after 40 years of service with the Royal Malaysia Police. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayPUTRAJAYA, Aug 29 ― Retiring Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar today paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak at his office here.

Khalid, who retires on September 5 after 40 years of service with the Royal Malaysia Police, had said earlier that he would not extend his service on contract.

He had begun his career with the Royal Malaysia Police in 1976 and had served in various capacities, including as chief police officer of Negri Sembilan and Selangor and as the deputy director of the CID at Bukit Aman.

He was made director of Internal Security and Public Order at Bukit Aman in 2010 and deputy inspector-general of police in April 2011.

Khalid, who hails from Seremban, was appointed the inspector-general of police on May 17, 2013, succeeding Tan Sri Ismail Omar. ― Bernama

