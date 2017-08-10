Retiree pleads not guilty to corruption

IPOH, Aug 10 — A former officer at the Perak Mineral and Geoscience Department pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to corruption.

R. Thangavelu, 61, who was then with the department’s Technical Service Division, was alleged to have accepted RM300 without consideration from one Mohamad Imran Abdullah, whom he knew to be concerned with his official function.

The offence was allegedly committed at his office room on the First Floor, Geochemical Laboratory Building, Technical service Division, Mineral and Geoscience Department here at about 4.10pm on sept 4, 2015.

he was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code and faced an imprisonment for up to two years, or with fine, or both, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Nurul Wahida Jalaluddin, who prosecuted, offered bail of RM10,000 with one surety, but Thangavelu, who was unrepresented, requested for a lower bail, saying that he and his wife were no longer working and they still had school-going children to support.

Judge S. Indra Nehru set bail at RM9,000 with one surety and fixed Aug 29 for mention. — Bernama