Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Retired technician fined over quarrel with neighbour

Friday August 4, 2017
08:55 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Singapore bans NUS professor for being ‘agent of foreign country’Singapore bans NUS professor for being ‘agent of foreign country’

The Edit: Memories of Agatha Christie in the ruins of an Iraqi cityThe Edit: Memories of Agatha Christie in the ruins of an Iraqi city

Need for freedom of information law alongside OSA, says SuhakamNeed for freedom of information law alongside OSA, says Suhakam

Australia’s Turnbull downplays leaked Trump phone transcriptAustralia’s Turnbull downplays leaked Trump phone transcript

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — A retired technician who used offensive language during a quarrel with his female neighbour was sentenced to RM400 fine or a month’s jail by the Ampang Magistrate’s Court here today.

Magistrate Mohamad Firdaus Sadina Ali handed down the sentence on Nah Swee Kiat, 60, after he pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace by fighting in a public place.

The offence was committed in front of Riviera Apartment guardhouse in Taman Muda, here at 5.40pm on July 13 under Section 160 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of six months or a fine of up to RM1,000 or both.

According to the facts of the case, the accused and his neighbour had a fight in front of the apartment and the argument continued at the guardhouse.

In a separate hearing the woman involved, Leong Lai Van, 53, pleaded not guilty to the same charge, at the same place, time and date.

Magistrate Haslinda A Raof allowed the accused bail of RM1,500 with one surety and fixed Sept 8 for remention. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline