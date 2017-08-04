Retired technician fined over quarrel with neighbour

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — A retired technician who used offensive language during a quarrel with his female neighbour was sentenced to RM400 fine or a month’s jail by the Ampang Magistrate’s Court here today.

Magistrate Mohamad Firdaus Sadina Ali handed down the sentence on Nah Swee Kiat, 60, after he pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace by fighting in a public place.

The offence was committed in front of Riviera Apartment guardhouse in Taman Muda, here at 5.40pm on July 13 under Section 160 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of six months or a fine of up to RM1,000 or both.

According to the facts of the case, the accused and his neighbour had a fight in front of the apartment and the argument continued at the guardhouse.

In a separate hearing the woman involved, Leong Lai Van, 53, pleaded not guilty to the same charge, at the same place, time and date.

Magistrate Haslinda A Raof allowed the accused bail of RM1,500 with one surety and fixed Sept 8 for remention. — Bernama