Retired teacher pleads not guilty to supporting IS

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — A retired teacher of a primary school in Tumpat, Kelantan, pleaded not guilty in the High Court here today to charges with supporting terrorism and possession of items associated with the Daesh terrorist group.

Abu Hasan Chan Abdullah, 64, who used to teach English and Mathematics at the school, made the plea before judge Datuk Azman Abdullah, who then set April 13 for mention.

On the first count, Abu Hasan Chan was charged with giving support to the Daesh terrorist group through a Facebook account belonging to him, using the name "Abu Hasan Chan" .

The charge, under Section 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for life, or imprisonment for up to 30 years, or with fine, and shall also be liable to forfeiture of any property used in the commission of the offence.

He was also charged with possession of materials associated with terrorism on the same Facebook account, framed under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the same law, which provides an imprisonment for up to seven years, or with fine, and shall also be liable to forfeiture of the items.

The offences were allegedly committed at the Special Branch Counter-Terrorism Division (E8), Level 24, Menara 2, Bukit Aman here at 10 am on Aug 1, 2017.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Fadzlan Mohd Noor prosecuted, while lawyer Khairul Amin Abdullah represented Abu Hasan Chan. — Bernama