Retired Gerakan leader returns to politics as elections near

Dr Thor Teong Gee resumed his position as the Gerakan Deputy Secretary General. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, July 13 — Dr Thor Teong Gee is back as Gerakan deputy secretary-general, just 11 months after announcing his resignation from party posts last August.

The former municipal councillor told a press conference here today that he returned for the party’s sake.

“When I tendered my resignation due to my frustration over the small domestic problems, my national president refused to accept my resignation, he told me to take leave and take time to cool down,” he said.

Dr Thor had also resigned from his post as a committee in Penang Gerakan which was accepted by the state party chairman Teng Chang Yeow.

Today is Dr Thor’s first public appearance as a Gerakan leader since announcing his resignation last year.

“The Gerakan leadership asked me to come back to help the party and I am still loyal to the party, I have a lot to thank the party for, so I decided to come back to help,” he said.

He stressed that he is not aiming to be nominated as a candidate for the general elections.

“I was already given the chance to contest twice, in 2008 and in 2013, so I don’t want to contest anymore, I’ve had my chance,” he said.

The only reason he decided to come back to his position now is to contribute back to the party and the people.

“I have learnt so much from the party, so I feel it is time I give back and come back to support my comrades,” he said.

He said the “small domestic problem” that had caused his resignation last year has been resolved.

Last August, a highly publicised tiff between Dr Thor and Penang Gerakan vice-chairman Oh Tong Keong over the Sungai Pinang coordinator post led to the former’s public resignation from all party posts.

When contacted today, Oh said they are all “comrades” in Gerakan.

He insisted that there is no bad blood between him and Dr Thor.

“I’m the one who got him to join Gerakan all those years ago, we are still comrades, we have to unite to fight a common political enemy outside the party, not within the party,” he said.

Dr Thor, who was formerly a Penang Island Municipal councillor, had previously contested for the Jelutong parliamentary seat in 2008 and for the Sungai Pinang state seat in 2013 but lost both times.