Retake Selangor by winning all Malay-majority seats, Mat Taib tells Umno

Former Selangor Mentri Besar Tan Sri Muhammad Muhammad Taib rejoined Umno on September 17 after a sojourn with the Opposition. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 ― Former Selangor Mentri Besar Tan Sri Muhammad Muhammad Taib believes that Barisan Nasional (BN) can win back Selangor in the next election if it focuses on Malay-majority state seats.

This, he said, included state seats currently being controlled by PAS, claiming the Islamist party could no longer champion the interests of the Malay community as they have been weakened with the exit of some leaders and the formation of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah).

“If Umno can win all the Malay seats out of 56 state seats, we can form a new state government without the help of non-Malays.

“If the Malays can understand that a vote for Umno means a vote to ensure Malay political power, then we don't need the help of others,” Muhammad told Malay Mail Online.

He said that this did not mean the Chinese and Indians would be neglected as BN would still ensure their interests are being met, but having Malays in control of politics would ensure “stability” ― something which he claimed Pakatan Harapan (PH) did not have.

“The Chinese and Indians can go on controlling businesses, concentrate on that. Let us (Malays) control the politics,” said the politician better known as Mat Taib.

Muhammad lamented that PKR and Amanah were parties that “begged” for the support of non-Malays to survive and therefore failed to uphold any proper Malay agenda, while PAS had been weakened by its internal politics.

The former Umno vice-president said that his plan to help the Malay nationalist party win Selangor would be simple: to go to the ground and speak in as many public ceramahs as possible about the issue of Malay power in politics.

“I will go to the ground on the grassroots level to explain why they must support Umno. Malays need to understand that the party is a savior to our community.

“And for the new Malay voters, I want them to use their brains, instead of thinking of just enjoying their movies and the good life; we have to hold on to our political power,” he said.

Muhammad will be assisted by two other former Selangor MBs to help the party recapture Malaysia’s richest state, according to Selangor Umno state liaison chief Tan Sri Noh Omar.

Mat Taib, who resigned as Selangor MB in 1997 following a currency violation case in Australia, rejoined Umno on September 17 after a sojourn with the Opposition.