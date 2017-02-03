Restore local elections in Federal Territories instead, Penang MP tells Ku Nan (VIDEO)

On FT Day last Wednesday, Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor had told business radio station BFM in an interview of his wish to expand the Federal Territories. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 ― Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor has again been lambasted for his suggestion to annex Langkawi, Penang and certain parts of Malacca into Federal Territories, with a DAP MP urging him to restore local council elections instead.

Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim said the Federal Territories (FT) minister’s remark was highly irresponsible and unlawful, in addition undermining the spirit of democracy in Malaysia by allegedly trying to rob power away from the public.

“The Federal Territories are currently administered by unelected governments headed by a Mayor, President and Chairman respectively for KL, Putrajaya and Labuan.

“There are no state constituencies, and the local governments in these areas are appointed directly by the federal government,” Sim said in a statement last night.

Sim pointed out that the Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s projected spending for 2017 is at RM2.87 billion, and is more than than 13 times the budget of the Perlis state government, or almost twice the budget of the state governments of Kedah, Penang, Perak, Johor, and Terengganu.

“However, unlike Kuala Lumpur and other FTs which are only represented in the federal Parliament by MPs, these states have properly elected state government with residents and taxpayers represented by not only MPs but also state assemblymen,” Sim said.

Sim said this month marks the 65th anniversary of the Kuala Lumpur municipal election on Februrary 16, 1952, and next month will mark the 52nd year after local election was suspended in Malaysia.

“After more than half a century of ‘taxation without representation’, it is high time the federal government return power to residents and taxpayers in Kuala Lumpur and the FTs,” Sim said.

FT Day special with Ku Nan, Minister of Federal Territories. LISTEN: https://t.co/Gi2FRtFlWv pic.twitter.com/P7qgSHz27l — BFM89.9 (@BFMradio) February 1, 2017

On FT Day last Wednesday, Tengku Adnan had told business radio station BFM in an interview of his wish to expand the Federal Territories.

If his wish were to come true, Penang, Kedah’s island of Langkawi and parts of Malacca may one day become part of the Federal Territories that would come directly under Putrajaya’s control.