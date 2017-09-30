Responsible critics helping Umno do better, info chief says

Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks to the media during a press conference at the MARA headquarters in Kuala Lumpur April 25, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Umno Information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa said today he is “grateful” for criticism received, adding that they were helping the ruling party improve its performance.

He said the party had to face tough and sensitive questions during its roadshows, but added that he has been enjoying these townhall sessions.

“I am grateful that the majority of Malaysians are critical but they are responsible. Many folks have raised their concerns and worries, but we must not be in denial and assume everything is going well.

“Even if they criticise or lambast the government, we must continue lending our ears because we are the government. Criticising isn't a bad thing because the public have a right to voice their concerns. If we listen, at least we know what's going on,” he told a news conference here.

Umno began its nationwide “Jelajah Perjuangan4All” roadshow and townhall sessions in February to explain government policies to the masses.

As a result of its engagement activities, Umno has also registered 5,255 new members as at August, with around 3,000 of them new youth members.

Malay Mail Online reported last week on several middle class youths in their 20s and early 30s who said they might abstain from voting in the 14th general elections as they were disenchanted with both the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) and the Opposition pact.

In response, Annuar said such engagement is important to persuade youths to sign up as voters.

“It is unfortunate that they don't want to vote. We have run a few campaigns to encourage voter registration and we have played our part to help them register. It is the responsibility of political parties to engage the youth voters and encourage them to vote.

“We must be able to answer their concerns and needs during this engagement,” he said.

There have been calls from social media influencers for those who are disappointed with both sides of the political divide to abstain from voting in the elections due by next August.

Annuar also said the party's supreme council have unanimously granted its president and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak the mandate to choose the best available, when asked about younger candidates.

“It's up to the president. In Umno we have a system where the grassroots can give their suggestions but the supreme council have unanimously decided to grant the full mandate to the prime minister to select the candidate.

“We cannot tie him up with quotas from the division and so on. We need to move according to public sentiment and the president needs the flexibility because he looks at the bigger picture and what is best for the country,” Annuar said.

He also said the ruling coalition needs to focus on BN victory rather than each component party’s win, when asked if Umno would take over from underperforming partners at the last elections.

“If a party was granted 50 seats to contest last election but only won 10, wouldn't it be more cost effective for that party to contest in 20 seats and win 10? At the end of the day, we need a BN candidate to win. It doesn't matter who as long as it's a BN win,” he said.