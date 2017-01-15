Respect scalded victim’s feelings, appeals brother

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 15 — “My sister is not blind. Please respect her feelings and give her encouragement to recover.

“I am upset by statements made by certain parties who made various incorrect assumptions on my sister.”

This was the impassioned plea of Che Affendi Che Mat whose younger sister had fainted and fallen face-first into a kuali while frying traditional ‘kuih’ early this month, at a restaurant in Chukai, Kemaman.

In the 8am incident on Jan 7, 22-year-old Che Hasnor Marlia Che Mat’s face was partly scalded while her eyes were not exposed to the hot oil.

Che Affendi, 29, from Kampung Bukit Teruna, Kijal said his family regretted there were third parties which concocted stories about Che Hasnor Marlia on social media.

“Some have even claimed my sister would become blind as a result of the mishap!

“Actually, the doctor has said my sister was fortunate as her eyes were not exposed to the hot oil...however, only a part of her face was scalded and I had never mentioned that my sister would become blind.

“Please do not make absurd assumptions on my sister,” he told Bernama here today.

According to Che Affendi, his sister who was currently undergoing treatment at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital was reportedly in stable condition and had undergone minor facial surgery today.

“Alhamdulillah, my sister is now gradually recovering and is able to talk, albeit in softer tone, as her lips have not recovered from the scalding.

“She is showing positive reaction daily,” he said, adding that she needed strength and support to accept her fate.

“She is emotionally distressed and needs support from everyone, especially the family. Thus, I appeal to everyone to continue motivating her but cease making viral news and negative comments about her on the social web,” he said.

Che Affendi said what saddened the family was that the date of the mishap coincided with the date of their mother’s death five years ago. — Bernama