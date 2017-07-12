Respect Malaysia’s right to crack down on illegals, foreign powers told

Detained suspected illegal migrant workers from Indonesia stand before their documents are checked during a crackdown on illegal migrant workers in Nilai, outside Kuala Lumpur. — Reuters file picKUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Foreign governments must respect Malaysia’s effort to detain and repatriate illegals under the nationwide operation code named E-kad Mega Op, said Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) senior vice-chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

In a statement here today, he said the Immigration Department had given a long grace period, from February 15 to June 30, for employers and illegals to take part in the Enforcement Card (E-kad) programme.

“Scores of reminders were given via numerous media channels and no excuses are acceptable if the employers failed to do so,” he said.

The Indonesian government recently also urged the Malaysian government to stop the operation and extend the process of registering illegals.

However, Immigration Department of Malaysia director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali prior to this had stressed that the government would not extend the programme.

The E-kad programme, which was launched nationwide, enables illegals to obtain legitimate work permits after undergoing several procedures stipulated by the Home Ministry.

Lee said the Malaysian government had never prevented foreign workers from seeking permissible employment in this country but employers must be responsible and abide by the stipulated laws and regulations

“It was reported that only 23 per cent or 161,056 illegals were registered involving 28,375 employers with 145,571 E-kad issued since the application for E-kad started on February 15,” he said.

Lee added that he hoped that the Immigration Department of Malaysia would take stringent action under the Immigration Act 1959/63 against employers found to have employed and sheltering illegals, and in cahoots with and allowing illegals to stay on their premises.

Until 10.30am Tuesday (July 11) 3,116 illegals and 63 employers were detained under the E-kad Mega Op nationwide. — Bernama