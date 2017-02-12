Resignation of elected reps shows split in DAP, says Liow

Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said the resignations revealed the real attitude of the DAP leadership. — Picture by Siow Feng SawBENTONG, Feb 12 — The resignation of three DAP state assemblymen and a member of parliament (MP) in Melaka today as DAP members shows the split in the party’s leadership.

MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said this shows the political confusion among the party’s leaders which was not only happening in Melaka but also elsewhere.

“The resignation of the elected representatives from the DAP shows a serious split is taking place in the party,” he told reporters near here, today.

The three state assemblymen who resigned from the DAP were Lim Jak Wong (Bachang), Chin Choon Seong (Kesidang) and Goh Leong San (Duyong).

The member of parliament who resigned was Sim Tong Him (Kota Melaka).

Their resignations were confirmed by Melaka DAP chairman Tey Kok Kiew at a press conference at the State DAP office in Melaka today.

Sim, representing the three other elected representatives, told a press conference today that they have lost confidence and are disappointed in the DAP leadership.

He claimed that the DAP leadership has deviated from the party’s original struggle.

Liow, who is also transport minister, said the resignation of the four DAP elected representatives revealed the real attitude of the DAP leadership who made decisions based on self interest and did not consider other people.

In Ipoh, MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam said he believed more DAP members would be following suit because the opposition party was going against its own principles and struggle by cosying up with its erstwhile enemy former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“I think they (dissenters) are fed up with the top leadership in DAP and feel it is better that they leave (the party),” he said.

The Health Minister was speaking to reporters after attending some party functions and a Ponggal celebration here. — Bernama