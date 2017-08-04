Resign now that you have signed MACC pledge, Umno Youth tells Penang CM

Penang Umno Youth chief Rafizal Abdul Rahim said Lim Guan Eng (pic) must now clear his name since then state administration has officially pledged with the MACC to be corruption-free. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Aug 4 — Lim Guan Eng must resign as Penang chief minister now that his administration has signed the corruption-free pledge, Penang Umno Youth chief Rafizal Abdul Rahim said today.

Rafizal, who handed a memorandum to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad this morning, said now that the state government has signed the pledge, Lim has to prove that he is corruption-free.

“We are handing this memorandum to MACC to hasten the corruption trial of Lim Guan Eng and also to ask for him to resign from his post pending the trial,” he said in a press conference at Komtar while waiting to hand over the memorandum to Dzulkifli.

He said Lim must now clear his name since then state administration has officially pledged with the MACC to be corruption-free.

When asked if Penang Umno will sign the corruption-free pledge on its own since Penang Umno assemblymen were not present at the signing ceremony today, Dzulkifli said Penang Umno Youth chief will sign it tonight.

“All the Penang Umno Youth will sign it tonight,” he said.

Earlier today, the Penang state government led by Lim signed the corruption-free pledge along with the state’s additional 10 integrity measures.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Dzulkifli.