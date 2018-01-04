Residents uneasy over erosion at seaside road in Setiu

SETIU, Jan 4 — Local residents at Kampung Bari Kecil are getting increasingly worried with the erosion of a seaside road in the village.

Irwan Mat Noor, 37, a villager said the reserve land of the seaside road was narrowing with erosion from the sea.

“If the erosion continues, villagers and members of the public maybe not be able to pass through the area and they will not be able to enjoy the beautiful beach as before.

“In the past, the area was renowned for its beautiful beach and was a landing spot for fishermen but the activities have stopped,” he said when met by Bernama at the location.

According to him, the erosion had worsened in the past few years with strong winds and heavy rain.

A member of the Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK), Mohamad Sabri Mohamad, 63, said pines trees were planted in rows to resist the effect of erosion and now there were only two rows of trees still standing after being battered by waves.

He said if the pine trees were not planted at that time, the situation would have been worse.

“Huge waves and strong winds in the past two days had caused water to rise and flow into a cemetrey located beside the seaside road,” said Sabri.

According to him, the problem had received the attention of all parties and several relevant parties visited the area yesterday evening.

Earlier the media reported that the State Local Government and Housing Committee chairman cum Permaisuri assemblyman Datuk Mohd Jidin Shafee said the problem had been forwarded to the state government by the Setiu District and Land Office as well as other relevant authorities.

Meanwhile a survey at Kampung Kolam, Mengabang Telipot and other affected areas found the problem was resolved by placing large rocks at the seaside as barrier.

Kampung Kolam resident, Jaafar Abdullah, 60, said most of the residents were not worried any more as they were confident with the capability of the state government to overcome the problem and the Kampung Bari Kecil road could be saved this way as well. — Bernama