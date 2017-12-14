Residents unaware of nursing home’s illegal status

A fire occurred at the Noble Care old folks' home in Sungai Long where four senior citizens and one caretaker perished in the 5am incident. ― Picture by Kenneth TeeKAJANG, Dec 14 — Residents in Persiaran SL6, Bandar Sungai Long expressed their disbelief after it was revealed the double-storey bungalow converted into a nursing home was operating illegally.

Lai Pho Lon, 55, said he knew of the home within their gated community but had no knowledge it was unlicensed, as the place looked legitimate.

“It is quite shocking. This is the first time something this tragic has taken place here, what more an illegal business,” he said.

Several others were also appalled at the disclosure by the authorities that the home had not been issued with a fire safety certificate, making it unsuitable to be converted into a nursing home.

A resident who wanted to be known as Sharul said although the operators had good intentions, they must obtain the necessary approvals before operating.

“It is too late now. Someone must be accountable,” he said.

The house has been part of the neighbourhood for at least 15 years and was only turned into an old folks’ home about three months ago.