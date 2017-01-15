Residents suspect foul play after two fires in two days

A victim walks where his house once stood at the Kampung Pandan Indian Settlement, January 14, 2017. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Two fires within four days which left more than 50 people homeless at the Kampung Pandan Indian Settlement have prompted arson investigators to begin a probe.

Police declined to give details, saying they were waiting for a report from the Fire and Rescue Department.

“The investigators have collected samples for analysis,” a senior police officer told Malay Mail.

“Once their investigation is completed, it will be decided if we should take over.”

At about 2am on Friday, a blaze engulfed adjoining wooden houses in the settlement, sending occupants fleeing with the clothes on their backs and whatever belongings they could salvage.

Strong winds fanned the flames, which spread rapidly. At the height of the fire, residents formed a bucket brigade to fight it but their efforts were futile.

Firemen, who arrived soon after, were hampered in attempts to douse the flames because the houses were wooden structures and close to each other.

Most of the victims were housed at the nearby gurdwara in Lorong Tujuh, and they were relocated to Dewan Baiduri at SRK Taman Maluri, Cheras, yesterday.

A resident, Adrian Fariq, 43, said the fire occurred when he and his wife were asleep.

“We woke up because we heard our neighbours cry for help. I was shocked to see flames raging when I rushed out. Nothing could be saved, our belongings were destroyed,” said the trader.

Adrian said three units adjoining his house which were destroyed had been renovated and rented out to 60 foreigners, including six infants and four children.

Housewife Vijaykumari Perumal, 40, said she was in disbelief as she had experienced a similar fire eight years ago in Pandanmas, Ampang.

“Before moving here, I was renting a wooden house in Pandanmas. It got burned due to a short circuit. I’m thankful there are no casualties,” she said.

Tech specialist Harvinder Singh, 29, said although his house was small and was razed, it held many memories as it was passed down to his father by his grandfather.

“We were the last to flee the scene. At that point, our priority was to save our grandmother who is a stroke patient. We are thankful she is safe,” he said.

Harvinder said many residents suspected foul play.

At about 2am on Wednesday, a car, which had been abandoned in Lorong Tujuh for almost a week, caught fire. A security guard from a nearby apartment block contacted the Fire and Rescue Department.

The guard said he spotted two men on a motorcycle riding in the area several times just before the blaze happened.

On Friday, Fire and Rescue Department forensic investigators combed through the debris with the assistance of a sniffer dog. They spent several hours at the scene and left with samples for analysis.

“We will complete our probe and have a report ready within two weeks,” said one of the investigators.