Residents of One Selayang protest coupon parking system

File picture of a coupon parking system. Residents of One Selayang in Batu Caves protested MPS implementation of a coupon parking system in the area. — Picture by Malay MailKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — More than 1,000 residents in One Selayang, Batu Caves, protested the Selayang Municipal Council’s (MPS) implementation of the coupon parking system effective December 1.

The move by the council to charge a parking fee of RM0.53 per hour from Monday to Friday beginning from 6.30am to 6.30pm was considered a burden by a majority of the residents comprising low and medium income earners.

One Selayang Joint Management Body chairman, Hanapiah Muhammaddin said they only knew about the enforcement of the system about two weeks before it was implemented.

“The council informed residents through notices dated December 15 placed on every car here and through banners without even meeting us or explaining the reason why the system needs to be implemented,” he told reporters during the protest session, here today.

One Selayang was opened in 2008 and consists of six residential towers, 448 residential units and 64 shop units.

Meanwhile, the council spokesman when contacted told Bernama that they will give an answer on the issue tomorrow. — Bernama