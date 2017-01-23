Resident says nude motivational camp incident not the first

Resort residents committee chairman, Rozzana Chung Abdullah, 59, points to the direction of the field in which 39 participants perform activities in the nude. — Bernama picBENTONG, Jan 23 — It is not the first time visitors to a resort in Bentong have stripped naked and acted indecently, as similar incidents have occurred before.

Chairman of the residents’ committee there, Rozzana Chung Abdullah, 59, claimed she had seen hundreds of participants bathing in the open, including some who stripped bare during sports event organised there.

“Nearly 1,600 people participated in the event. They set up tents and temporary toilets. My bedroom faces the playing field, so I could clearly see them wearing only underwear, and some naked while showering in the open,” she said when met at her house here, today.

Rozzana claimed that another company had previously organised a motivational camp at the same location, and in one of the activities, the male participants took advantage by hugging their female counterparts.

On last Saturday’s incident where a company was alleged to have organised a motivational programme including nude activities at the resort, she said the residents were not informed of the event as it was handled by the management of the resort.

She said sports and motivational camps were often held there, and residents were used to them.

“I only found out about the camp being held there when I heard some loud music at around 3 or 4 pm, but I didn’t pay attention to it. “However, at 6 pm, when taking out the trash, I saw some of my neighbours laughing, and when I asked them what was the matter, they said there were naked men on the field.

“I immediately went up to my house and took pictures using my mobile phone before lodging a police report,” she said.

She added that as chairman of the residents’ committee, she received many complaints from other residents of the resort through WhatsApp or calls regarding the incident.

“This is not only a resort, but also a residential area. Some of us have small children,” said Rozzana.

According to her, there were 776 housing units there, but only about 100 families were permanent residents, while others usually came over the weekend A maintenance worker there, Mohd Azmi Ismail, 32, concurred with Rozzana over the matter.

“The organisers of the events here do not respect the privacy of the residents, there are some who play the music so loud, drink until they are drunk without considering the sensitivity of the Muslim population here, besides littering the place,” he added.

Meanwhile, during a survey by Bernama in the area, a man in his 50s, believed to be the resort manager approached journalists and prevented them from taking pictures.

He also threatened to take legal action if the images were published, as he claimed the place was private property. — Bernama