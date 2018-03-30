Resettlement scheme ends Johor squatters’ 30-year wait

JOHOR BARU, March 30 — After waiting for almost 30 years, squatter residents in four villages here finally get to live in more comfortable homes being the recipients of the 320 units of houses under the resettlement scheme at the Desa Jaya Apartment here.

They received the key to their new home from Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today.

The squatters are from Kampung Desa Jaya, Desa Melayu, Hajjah Hasnah and Belantik.

One of the recipients, Baserah Maaruf, 56, expressed her gratitude to the state and federal governments for implementing the the resettlement programme.

“We have been living in the crowded squatter area for nearly 30 years. There were times when when quarrel broke out among us, even over the smallest thing, like parking space.

“The resettlement scheme has actually solved many problems,” said the woman, who has three children when met after the presentation of the house keys to the recipients by the deputy prime minister.

A civil servant, Zuliana Masdar, 33, said it was not easy to get affordable homes, especially in the urban areas like Johor Bahru.

“The state government has realised our dream to live in a more comfortable and organised area, especially in the Johor Baru city,” she said. — Bernama