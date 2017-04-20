Rescue team find body of missing fisherman in Tanjong Karang boat capsize incident

SHAH ALAM, April 20 ― The body of a fisherman, who went missing after the boat carrying him and two other fishermen capsized in the waters off Tanjong Karang near here, was found by a rescue team at 10am today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of Operations Mohd Sani Harul said the body of Yeoh Ah Huat, 52, was found at 4.8 nautical miles from Pantai Bagan Pasir.

“The body of the victim has been handed over to the police for further action,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said the search operation, which entered the third day today, began at 8.30am and the search area was extended to the coast of Sekinchan and Kuala Selangor.

On Tuesday, the victim and two other fisherman, Lim Ching Chong, 46, and Teoh Eng Chuan, 56, went out fishing with a class B fishing boat.

The boat, however, capsized due to strong winds and big waves at about 9.10am that day at three nautical miles from the waters of Bagan Tengkorak.

Lim and Teoh were rescued by fishermen who happened to be in the vicinity. ― Bernama