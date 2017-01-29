Last updated Sunday, January 29, 2017 6:21 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Rescue operation to locate missing catamaran with Chinese tourists underway in Sabah

Sunday January 29, 2017
04:35 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

ProjekMMO: Mengapa Soo Wincci takut kahwin?ProjekMMO: Mengapa Soo Wincci takut kahwin?

DAP MP: Will Malaysia condemn Trump’s Muslim ban?DAP MP: Will Malaysia condemn Trump’s Muslim ban?

Serena motivated to win more grand slam titlesSerena motivated to win more grand slam titles

The Edit: Five new digital publishing appsThe Edit: Five new digital publishing apps

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Tanjung Aru Beach. — Picture by Saw Siow FengTanjung Aru Beach. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKOTA KINABALU, Jan 29 — The search and rescue (SAR) operation for a catamaran with 28 Chinese tourists and a crew of three which was reported missing in the waters off Kota Kinabalu yesterday, is still ongoing.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Sabah and Labuan Region deputy director (Operations) Maritime Captain Abdul Rahim Ramli said the SAR mission involved the MMEA, Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), and the Marine Operations Force (MOF) as well as the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

“RMAF has despatched a C130 aircraft for the operation,” he said in a statement here today.

The catamaran was reported missing after it left the Tanjung Aru jetty here at 9am for Pulau Mangalum, about 56 kilometres northwest of Kota Kinabalu.

The SAR mission was mounted at 10.15pm yesterday after a police report was lodged at 9.50pm.

The search, coordinated by the Kota Kinabalu Maritime Rescue Sub Coordinator (MRSC) involves an area of 400 square nautical miles.

At press time, the SAR team was experiencing rough seas and strong winds. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline