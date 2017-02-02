Rescind ban order on Muslim countries, PAS urges US in protest note

A young woman holds a sign at the International Arrival gate as she protests against the travel ban at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, January 29, 2017. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2— Islamist party PAS urged the US today to withdraw a presidential order barring entry to travellers from seven Muslim majority countries.

In a protest note sent to the US Embassy here today, PAS Youth said that the legality of the order is debatable and that legal challenges on the order is still pending.

“Legal challenges from states and corporations in the US are pending and the legality of the order is itself debatable, following the sacking of acting Attorney-General and violations of the United Nations charter,” it said in the protest note.

The protest note was written by PAS Deputy Youth Chief Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi, who is also PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s son.

It was delivered by PAS Youth representatives to US ambassador designate to Malaysia, Kamala Shirin Lakhdir.

The protest note also sought immediate guarantees that Malaysians and Muslims here would not be affected by the ban.

“Give immediate guarantee and assurance that Malaysians particularly Muslims will not be impacted by Muslim Ban,” it said.

“PAS has the responsibility to explain given its representation in the Parliament and other political channels at both local and international levels. We urge Madam Ambassador-Designate and the US Embassy office in Kuala Lumpur to extend goodwill and engage PAS and other civil groups in discussion and forum as means of feedback and communication particularly towards Muslims, an important stakeholder group in the country and the region,” it added.

It also urged the US to increase admission for refugees instead of Trump’s decision to suspend the country’s refugee system for 120 days.

“Despite the US stature as the leading developed country in the world and its economic might, the US has simply not done enough compared to Germany and Turkey who had taken deep interest in addressing the immigrant and refugee crisis,” it said.

The executive order covers citizens from Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Yemen and Iraq.