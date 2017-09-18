Report: Uphill battle for Mahathir-led pact in Kedah

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad giving a speech during the Nothing 2 Hide 2.0 Forum at Raja Muda Musa Hall Shah Alam August 13, 2017 . — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Entrenched support for the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) and a split in Opposition votes will make the fight for Kedah an uphill battle for Tun Dr Mahathir and the Pakatan Harapan (PH) pact he chairs, Singapore’s Straits Times reported today.

Citing interviews with voters, the paper noted that BN had the advantage of incumbency as the rural Malay communities in the rice-field state appeared to care more for direct benefits and party loyalty.

This gives the upper hand to parties with a well-oiled election machinery and strong grassroots influence such as BN and PAS, it added.

“Tun Dr Mahathir still commands a personal following after his decades in ruling party Umno, but questions remain as to whether this will be enough to sweep the opposition into power, especially given the three-cornered battles expected ahead with the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance and its Muslim-based ally Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS),” it wrote.

“In the 2013 election, most Kedah voters chose BN or PAS.”

Kedah is the home-state of Dr Mahathir who held the Kubang Pasu parliamentary seat for three decades from 1974 to 2004.

Winning the state will prove that the former Umno president-turned-Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman still poses a political power for the BN to contend with, the newspaper noted.

Dr Mahathir’s son, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, was also the state’s former mentri besar. He was sacked by Umno for indiscipline along with former deputy prime minister and the party’s former deputy president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin last year.

As such, the main opposition bloc Pakatan Harapan will be counting on the former prime minister and his new Malay-based party to infiltrate Umno’s rural strongholds whose voters are seen as staunch BN supporters.

But PPBM itself has been rocked with continuous resignations since it was formed last year. Over the weekend, one of its founding members Anina Saadudin quit, citing a fallout with Dr Mahathir.

Straits Times also reported that the ceramah events held by the Opposition had poor reception, but noted that it could also be due to fear of potential backlash from a community that have long backed Umno or PAS.

“Their fiery political speeches, made at gatherings called ceramah, were delivered at a nearly empty field; only a few dozen party supporters were there,” the paper noted.

“A sprinkling of villagers chose to hide in the shadows among the trees and bushes, keen to listen but fearful of being seen,” it added.

Meanwhile Kedah Umno Youth chief Datuk Shaiful Hazizy Zainol Abidin told the Straits Times that BN has laid the groundwork and is prepared to face the prospect of a three-cornered fight.

“We won’t take any risks”, he was quoted saying.

“There’s a lot of change made by the current leadership, the morale of the machinery is outstanding, and definitely Kedah will remain in the hands of Barisan Nasional.”