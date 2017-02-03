Report: Two ministries to work on blocking syndicates offering fake degrees

Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak says the Communications and Multimedia ministry will work with the Higher Education Ministry to block syndicates offering fake degrees. ― File picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 ― Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak said his ministry will work with the Higher Education Ministry to block websites offering fake certificates.

According to The Star, Salleh Said wants to find out the locations of the syndicates before seeing if the authorities can block their access.

It was reported that these syndicates offered certificates, ranging from diplomas to doctoral degrees, for a fee.

Some also promised to deliver the certificates, including related documents, in just 24 hours once payment was made.

According to Utusan Malaysia, there are three types of syndicate that claim to offer the service with payments ranging between RM930 and RM15,000.

Besides giving out the certificate, the syndicate’s package includes a transcript, offer letter, applicant’s course application form and other related documents to make it seem “more real”.