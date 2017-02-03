Last updated Friday, February 03, 2017 9:59 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Report: Two ministries to work on blocking syndicates offering fake degrees

Friday February 3, 2017
09:19 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Jolie slams Tump travel ban (VIDEO)The Edit: Jolie slams Tump travel ban (VIDEO)

Funeral held for Quebec City mosque shooting victimsFuneral held for Quebec City mosque shooting victims

Costlier coconuts for ThaipusamCostlier coconuts for Thaipusam

Iran calls Trump warning ‘provocative’Iran calls Trump warning ‘provocative’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak says the Communications and Multimedia ministry will work with the Higher Education Ministry to block syndicates offering fake degrees. ― File picDatuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak says the Communications and Multimedia ministry will work with the Higher Education Ministry to block syndicates offering fake degrees. ― File picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 ― Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak said his ministry will work with the Higher Education Ministry to block websites offering fake certificates.

According to The Star, Salleh Said wants to find out the locations of the syndicates before seeing if the authorities can block their access.

It was reported that these syndicates offered certificates, ranging from diplomas to doctoral degrees, for a fee.

Some also promised to deliver the certificates, including related documents, in just 24 hours once payment was made.

According to Utusan Malaysia, there are three types of syndicate that claim to offer the service with payments ranging between RM930 and RM15,000.  

Besides giving out the certificate, the syndicate’s package includes a transcript, offer letter, applicant’s course application form and other related documents to make it seem “more real”. 

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline