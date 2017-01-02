Report: Two ministries to design course for bus drivers

Liow said that the move was necessary to ensure those handling express buses were highly competent in the area of passenger safety. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — In order to address the shortage of bus drivers and avoid more transport-related mishaps, the Transport and Human Resources ministries will collaborate to offer a course to train more express bus drivers.

"We feel this is a good way for the government to help those interested in taking up the job of a bus driver," Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai was quoted as saying in The Star today.

He was reported as saying that the move was necessary to ensure those handling express buses were highly competent in the area of passenger safety.

"The course is subsidised by the Human Resource Development Fund. The fee is only a minimal amount," he was quoted as saying.

Separately, Berita Harian reported Peninsula Malaysia Bus Drivers Association president Sa'adan Man as saying it will be tough to meet the requirement to have two bus drivers on trips longer than 300 kilometres or four hours in duration.

He said there was already a shortage of bus drivers in the country and this was exacerbated by a lack of interest in the occupation.

In the report, Sa'adan also expressed regret over the Transport Ministry's move to enforce the rule without consulting his association.

In light with the recent bus crash in Johor, Liow, on Saturday, had said that two drivers would be required in long-haul journey buses.

Early on Christmas Eve, an express bus operated by Alisan Golden Coach plunged into a ravine along the North-South Expressway in Muar en route to Kuala Lumpur from Johor Baru, killing 14 people including the driver and injuring 16.

The incident is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless driving after the police believed the cause of the accident to be due to speeding.

The accident was the worst involving buses since the 2013 Genting Highlands bus crash that killed 37 people.