Report: Thailand, Malaysia to build Songkhla border wall

Police personnel check the identification of a driver at the Malaysia-Thailand border. A wall will be built along their shared border in Songkhla to strengthen security operations. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 17 ― Malaysia and Thailand have agreed to build a wall along their shared border in Songkhla, the Bangkok Post reported.

The plan was part of efforts to strengthen security operations and fight transnational crime.

The agreement was reportedly reached during the 54th meeting of the Thai-Malaysian General Border Committee (GBC) in Bangkok chaired by Thailand Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwon and Malaysian counterpart Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

Bangkok Post reported Prawit as saying the proposed 11km wall will be built at Dan Nok-Dan Sadao in Songkhla, with details to be sorted out later.

The report cited an anonymous source saying that the agenda has been in the both countries’ consideration for some time, but was stalled due to a “perceived lack of enthusiasm from Malaysia”.

Bangkok Post reported that the planned border wall is expected to curb the smuggling of drugs, weapons, illegal petrol and human trafficking between the two countries.