Report: Suspended FGV CEO expected to be back to work this week

Datuk Zakaria Arshad was earlier asked to take a leave of absence in June due to a domestic investigation on purported wrongdoing in business dealings between FGV subsidiary Delima Oil Products Sdn Bhd and long-term business partner Afghan-based Safitex Trading LLC. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV) group president and chief executive officer Datuk Zakaria Arshad will likely be back in office this week once his three month suspension is over, according to The Star.

Quoting sources, The Star reported that Zakaria will be making a comeback due to potential changes in the board with the appointment of Datuk Wira Azhar Abdul Hamid as the new chairman, taking over from acting chairman Tan Sri Sulaiman Mahbob.

Zakaria was asked to take a leave of absence in June due to a domestic investigation on purported wrongdoing in business dealings between FGV subsidiary Delima Oil Products Sdn Bhd and long-term business partner Afghan-based Safitex Trading LLC.

He was suspended together with the group’s chief financial officer Ahmad Tifli Mohd Talha and two other senior management officials.

While they were away, FGV was helmed by Datuk Khairil Anuar Aziz as the acting CEO and Aznur Kama Azmir as acting group CFO.

The source also said that incoming chairman Azhar, who was Malakoff Corp Bhd managing director, will reveal the domestic inquiry’s outcome sometime this week.

Bernama also reported that Azhar will hold a meeting with the group’s board on his first day at work today, aiming to turn the plantation group’s fortune around, restore confidence and add value.

Azhar also said the confusion following Bursa Malaysia’s announcement on Friday that FGV did not receive his appointment notification from the Finance Minister will be resolved today.