Report: Sabah snap polls likely in April

Rumours that Sabah Barisan Nasional was keen on holding early elections swirled since June last year following the ruling coalition’s success in the Sarawak state election. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Sabah could hold its state election as early as April, The Star newspaper reported today citing an anonymous source.

The source reportedly told the newspaper that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has approved the move.

But the final decision will be dependent upon a detailed evaluation of all the seats, expected to be ready next month. The evaluation study will involve a risk analysis of the 60 state seats.

“A positive report will mean an early election,” said the source.

The Star added that the potential date for the polls will also depend on the redelineation exercise that is currently under way.

The exercise is expected to add 13 new state seats for Sabah.

However, the seats will only be formalised by Parliament in March, and it will not be possible for these to be included in a state election in the time frame cited by The Star.

The Star said the idea gained traction after former Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal quit the party in July and went on to form Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) with cross-over politicians from DAP and PKR.

It added that calls by Sabah Chief Minister and Umno state liaison chief Datuk Seri Musa Aman for the party machinery to begin preparations had reinforced the rumour.

Analysts previously told Malay Mail Online that snap polls would allow BN to capitalise on the current disarray among opposition parties in the state and avoid the possible consolidation that is being explored.

In Malaysia, any state may dissolve its legislative assembly independently of Parliament, but in practice, most states coincide their polls with federal elections.

Opposition parties made gains in Election 2013, winning 12 of the 60 state seats and three of the 25 parliamentary seats.

But defections have whittled this down to two federal and four state seats.

Sabah previously held state polls separately from the general election, but has synchronised with federal polls since 2004.