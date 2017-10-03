Report RM5m offer to MACC, Guan Eng tells Syed Saddiq

Lim said it is only the right thing to do for MACC to investigate Syed Saddiq’s (pic) claim yesterday on financial offers made to him and other former PPBM members. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa GEORGE TOWN, Oct 3 — Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman should report to the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) about the RM5 million he was offered to leave the country, Lim Guan Eng said today

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) deputy president said he is not surprised that Syed Saddiq was approached to do this.

“As I’ve said, he should report this to the MACC and I wonder why the media didn’t publish the name of the person, I want to know who it is,” he said when asked to comment on the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Youth chief’s allegation yesterday.

Lim, who is also DAP secretary-general, said it is only the right thing to do for MACC to investigate Syed Saddiq’s claim yesterday on financial offers made to him and other former PPBM members.

As for whether PPBM will bring up this matter in the presidential meeting, Lim said he will leave this to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is chairman of both the party and PH.

Yesterday, Syed Saddiq told a press conference in Kuala Lumpur that he was offered RM5 million to leave the country and attack PPBM leaders.

He claimed he was told to say that PPBM was about the personal struggles of Dr Mahathir, its president and former deputy prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and former Kedah menteri besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.