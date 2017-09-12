Report: Raja Muda likeliest to succeed Kedah throne

The current Raja Muda of Kedah Tunku Sallehuddin Badlishah is most likely to be Kedah’s next ruler. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 ― Kedah’s next Ruler is most likely to be the current Raja Muda of Kedah Tunku Sallehuddin Badlishah, brother to the late Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah.

The National Council of Professors history, heritage and socio-cluster head Datuk Teo Kok Seong said the Raja Muda is the “natural choice” to replace Sultan Abdul Halim who died yesterday leaving no sons, The Star reported today.

“Since the late Sultan of Kedah Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah was back in the state after a stint at the Istana Negara, Almarhum, with the advice of the Kedah Regency Council has chosen the Raja Muda, who is also his blood brother, since Almarhum had no son,” Teo was quoted saying.

The newspaper also quoted an unnamed former Kedah state legal adviser saying the Royal Succession Committee will convene to determine the crown's successor, in line with provisions under the state constitution following the death of the state sultan.

“The committee members will determine the successor and normally the meeting will be presided over the by mentri besar,” the anonymous source was quoted saying.

Sultan Abdul Halim passed away at 2.30pm yesterday at the Istana Anak Bukit here, aged 89.

He had ruled Kedah for 59 years and was the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia twice during his lifetime, the only sultan to have been appointed so.