Report: PPBM filed necessary documents to RoS

Parti Pribumi Bersatu’s logo is seen at its headquarters in Petaling Jaya on February 20, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) said it has submitted all the documents requested by the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

The Star Online today reported PPBM media officer Mohd Ikhmal as saying: “Confirmed. Everything has been done.”

RoS requested PPBM last month to furnish the minutes of meetings of its divisions and branches, as well as the Opposition party’s financial report, or face de-registration ahead of the 14th general election.