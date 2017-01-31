Report: PAS and PPBM to meet tomorrow over GE14 arrangements

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang had accused PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed of only defending his party’s position without giving any emphasise to Islam. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) are expected to meet tomorrow to discuss matters related to the 14th general election.

Malay daily Sinar Harian cited PPBM information chief Datuk Kamarudin Mohd Noor as confirming the meeting between the two Opposition parties.

However, he did not specify the location or time.

According to the news report, he was asked to comment on PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s accusation that PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed only wanted to defend his party’s position without giving any emphasise to Islam.

“Since there is going to be a meeting between PPBM and PAS, I think it is best that I refrain from commenting anything about this,” he was quoted as saying.

Hadi had earlier issued a statement saying that he wanted PAS to strengthen its position in Kelantan and urged party members to work hard in wresting back Terengganu and Kedah.

In the recent statement, he also called on PAS members to win big in Selangor by winning at least 40 seats in the state.