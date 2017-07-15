Report: Pahang mufti mulls public caning too if Kelantan succeeds

Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Osman (front row, fourth right) says Pahang may implement public caning after observing the developments in Kelantan on whether it is effective or not. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 15 ― Pahang could also implement public caning for Shariah offences if it is shown to be effective in Kelantan.

Pahang mufti Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Osman said the state will observe how Kelantan enforces public caning on Shariah offenders first, news portal Malaysiakini reported today.

“We will discuss it first. Perhaps, in future, after observing the developments in Kelantan on whether it is effective or not, then perhaps it can be (implemented in Pahang).

“If it has a big impact and can stop Muslims from gambling and make them become better people,” he was quoted as saying.

On Wednesday, the Kelantan legislative assembly passed amendments to its state Shariah Criminal Procedure Enactment 2002, which among others will now allow Shariah offenders to be caned publicly.

Kelantan is hoping to enforce public caning for Shariah offences after two months, according to its state executive council member Datuk Nassuruddin Daud.

In a separate news report by Chinese daily Sin Chew, Nassuruddin who is in charge of Islamic development in Kelantan, said its implementation hinges on the gazettement of the amendment.

“Once it is gazetted, we will carry out the preparatory works,” he was quoted saying.

Kelantan’s sultan has yet to give his assent for the amendment and the state government has yet to decide on the venue for its Shariah public canings, though mosque compounds and stadiums have been suggested.