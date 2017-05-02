Report: One out of 20 domestic workers runs away

Filipina domestic worker Eve de la Cruz, 58, feels at home with the Ng family as she plays with Casey at their Taman Desa home in Kuala Lumpur.KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 ― More than a thousand domestic workers in Malaysia leave their employers annually for better wages, a comfortable lifestyle, and to escape abusive situations.

This, according to local daily The Star which obtained figures from various maid employment agencies, translated to one out every 20 domestic workers in the country.

“There are more than 250,000 registered domestic workers in Malaysia. That would translate to 1,250 domestic workers running away,” Malaysian Maid Employers’ Association (Mama) president Engku Ahmad Fauzi was quoted as saying.

Among the reasons why a domestic worker leaves, Engku Ahmad reportedly said, is because of abusive employers, getting misled by agencies on the job description, better opportunity elsewhere and the yearning for freedom.

He acknowledged that there were cases of “naughty” domestic servants and said there was nothing much employers could do to address this.

He cited an example of a complaint where a domestic worker was caught stealing money from her employer to support her Indonesian and Bangladeshi boyfriends.

“I am not surprised because this is human nature. They are far away from home. They need to be comforted, so they try to de-stress in that way,” Engku Ahmad was quoted as saying.

Another maid recruitment agency reportedly said the percentage of domestic servants running away was around five per cent.

Agency Pekerjaan Cosmoten assistant manager Alice Leong said a bulk of them who chose to leave halfway came from bigger cities in Indonesia.

“They have experienced city life and have mingled with various people compared to those who lived in rural areas who are quieter.

“If we treat them as part of the family, they would not run away. There must be a reason why they are unhappy,” she was quoted as saying.

Cases of domestic servants running away fall under the purview of the Immigration Department.