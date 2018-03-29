Nur Jazlan questions Cathay Pacific’s selective decision to waive rebooking charges for GE14

The twitter war between Nur Jazlan and the airline started yesterday when Nur Jazlan criticised the waiver, stating it was intended to effect 'regime change' in Malaysia. — Picture by Shafwan ZaidonKUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed questioned Cathay Pacific airlines for their ‘selective’ gestures in offering flexibility to rebook and reroute their flights for free.

He was responding to the airline’s response this morning stating that their announcement on waiving rebooking or rerouting charges for Malaysians whose travel plans coincide with the general election was merely a gesture of good customer service, Malaysiakini reported.

“We are aware of customers’ current needs and would like to provide more value and flexibility to our passengers when they choose to fly with us,” a Cathay Pacific spokesperson told the news portal.

Not convinced with the ‘explanation’ by the airline today, Nur Jazlan slammed the airline of being selective with their gestures.

“Wow. A reply from CP. If the Malaysia GE offer is a BAU thing then Msians should look forward to CNY, Hari Raya, Deepavali and Christmas waivers too and not just a one off thing. What about offers to other voters in other countries during their GEs?,” Nur Jazlan tweeted.

“Wow. Good marketing move by them. Didn't know that regime change is part of their business plan. : Cathay Pacific waives rebooking, rerouting charges for Malaysians travelling on polling day,” Nur Jazlan tweeted.

However, the airline refuted the allegations saying it was merely a gesture of goodwill towards their passengers.

Last week, the Hong Kong-based airline announced that it would be offering Malaysian citizens the option to rebook and reroute their flights for free in light of the polls.