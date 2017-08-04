Report: Najib wins injunction against Pua

An interim court injunction ordered DAP MP Tony Pua to stop further displaying an allegedly defamatory video against the prime minister. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today secured an interim court injunction stopping DAP MP Tony Pua from further displaying an allegedly defamatory video.

The prime minister’s lawyer, Datuk Mohd Hafarizam Harun, reportedly said the order from the High Court will be effective for the duration of the defamation lawsuit.

“With this, the prime minister is protected from being further defamed,” he was quoted as saying by news portal Malaysiakini.

Hafarizam said the judge made the decision to “preserve the status quo in the case”.

Trial dates have not been fixed, the news report said.

Prior to this, Najib was also granted an ex-parte interim injunction against Pua for allegedly uploading a video on Facebook on April 6 on the tabling of a Private Member’s Bill to amend the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965.

On April 21, Najib, in his personal capacity, sued Pua for the video that the PM claimed implied that he abused his power by ordering Cabinet members to allow PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang to table the Bill.