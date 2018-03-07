Report: Massage parlour torched after masseuse rejects man’s advances

A man, said to be lovestruck by the staff, allegedly set fire to a massage parlour in Miri after masseuse rejected his advances. ― AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, March 7 ― A man allegedly set fire to a massage parlour in Miri, Sarawak, yesterday after one of the masseuses rejected his advances, The Borneo Post reported today.

The incident reportedly took place at 12.45pm when the man, said to be lovestruck by the staff, arrived at the premise located on first floor of a commercial block in Desa Murni, and ran amok with an axe.

He then allegedly set fire to an office there before casually making his exit. The suspect, in his 30s, was arrested immediately by the authorities at the scene.

No injuries were reported among the 20-odd customers and workers at the massage parlour during the incident.

Senadin assemblyman Datuk Lee Kim Shin was also reportedly present at the scene. He arrived at the location after he was notified of the incident.

The suspect is currently being held pending further investigation.