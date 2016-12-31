Report: Malaysians have RM5.6b in unclaimed money, can ask for return for free

According to a report, RM5.6 billion worth of unclaimed money has been left by Malaysians as at November 30. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 ― A whopping RM5.6 billion worth of unclaimed money has been left by Malaysians as at November 30 and is currently held in trust by the Registrar of Unclaimed Moneys in the Accountant-General's Department.

The unclaimed sum came from the balances of inactive bank accounts, unclaimed fixed deposits that have expired, interests, insurance payouts, salaries, and deposits with utility companies, Chinese-language paper Sin Chew Daily reported today.

The smallest amount was two sen while the largest totalled RM18,000 from an insurance payout.

According to the Accountant-General's Department’s website, Malaysians can claim a refund of the money free of charge by submitting a form to the Registrar of Unclaimed Moneys.

There is also no time limit to claim the money, but also no interest will be given on the refund.

The website also states that both the Finance Ministry and the Registrar of Unclaimed Moneys have never appointed any firms or individuals to act as agents for the refund, adding that Malaysians can check and apply for a refund directly from the Registrar's office without having to pay any fees.

The clarification appeared to be in response to offers by third-parties to help individuals seek a refund of the unclaimed money, for a cut.

Sin Chew Daily reported that third-parties are able to obtain information on those who have yet to reclaim their money based on the government's annual announcement of such individuals through a list.

The vernacular newspaper also reported an anonymous reader being told by a company that he had RM2,562 in unclaimed money and offered to help obtain the refund in exchange for a post-refund fee of RM500, which is almost a 20 per cent cut.

According to the report, the reader found it suspicious that the company was able to obtain his personal details such as home address and identity card number. The dubious company had claimed that all that was required for the refund was two copies each of the identity card and the front page of an active bank account's bankbook.

The unnamed company's personnel told the daily that there was no laws were breached as the name and identity card number of the unclaimed money owner and sum unclaimed is publicly available.

DAP MP M. Kulasegaran told the paper that he had a similar encounter, where an agent had told him that he had RM6,000 in unclaimed money from various inactive bank accounts.

“Very curious why these people have my information, even if the government gazette's information is a public document, but how did the agent obtain my latest phone number and correspondence address? They phoned me on their own initiative, the amount is exactly the same as what I checked,” he was quoted saying, pointing out that there is a Personal Data Protection Act in Malaysia.

He said the current Second Finance Minister Datuk Johari Abdul Ghani’s response in Parliament when he raised this issue had said the government had never appointed agents for such refunds.

The Accountant-General's Department had previously told Sin Chew Daily that the publicly-available government gazette of those owning unclaimed money only revealed the name and identity card number of the owner or other relevant reference numbers, and the sum unclaimed, but does not reveal the owner's address.