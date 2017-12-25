Report: Malaysian terror suspect in Karachi a riches-to-rags story

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun says the Malaysian police have been informed about the detention of Al Muhd Alfie Kqhyriel.― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPETALING JAYA, Dec 25 — Malaysian citizen Al Muhd Alfie Kqhyriel, who was caught trying to smuggle firearms in a Pakistani airport on Saturday, had reportedly came from a well-off background before his family fell into hard times.

The Star reported today that Alfie’s father used to be a businessman and the family had lived in a large house, but it all went downhill after the business declined and his parents got divorced.

The report said Alfie's mother was then forced to take a job as general worker in a school canteen to make ends meet.

Their house reportedly went through several business ventures, first as a factory to manufacture metal grilles, then a restaurant, and a kitchen for a chicken rice hawker.

On Saturday, Pakistani media reported that Alfie was arrested at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport today prior to boarding a flight, was suspected of being a member of the Islamic State terror group.

Airport authorities had found and seized four pistols, eight magazines and 70 bullets hidden in his lugage and shoes.

The police later confirmed that a Malaysian national had been detained at the Karachi airport as he was believed to have attempted to smuggle out firearms from that country.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the Malaysian police had been informed about the detention of the 20-year-old man who originated from Kuching, Sarawak.