Report: Malaysian IS suspect nabbed in Karachi airport over concealed firearms

Saturday December 23, 2017
A Malaysian man suspected of being a member of Islamic State (IS) terrorist group was arrested at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. — Reuters file picA Malaysian man suspected of being a member of Islamic State (IS) terrorist group was arrested at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. — Reuters file picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — A Malaysian man suspected of being a member of Islamic State (IS) terrorist group was arrested at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport today prior to boarding a flight, Karachi-based The Express Tribune reported.

Airport authorities had found and seized four pistols, eight magazines and 70 bullets hidden in the baggage and shoes of one Al Muhd Alfie Kqhyriel [sic], who is now being interrogated by intelligence agencies at the airport’s police station.

The report said security officials are questioning him over the concealed weapons and his suspected link with terrorist groups.

The man was reported attempting to board Flight TG342 bound for Malaysia, but Malay Mail’s check found that the Thai Airways flight was bound for Bangkok.

